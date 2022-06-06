Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know.

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.

I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status. He said Rasheed is likely headed to LA to be part of Darvin Ham’s staff. — Jason Munz (@munzly) June 6, 2022

Wallace and Ham do have a connection, as the pair won an NBA title together in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Wallace has also dipped into coaching since his retirement, serving on the Pistons’ staff for one season in 2013-14 and resurfacing in college with Memphis last year.

Wallace remains best-known for his combustible on-court personality during his playing career, though he has earned a wide level of respect around the sport since ending his playing career. If he is joining the Lakers, he’ll help mold a veteran team of big personalities. That could make for interesting viewing, especially when considering what Wallace has said about LeBron James in the past.