Everyone made the same joke after Lakers-Hornets trade fell through

The Los Angeles Lakers thought they were getting a new starting center at the trade deadline. Instead, the team ended up with some awkward vibes in the locker room.

On Wednesday, the Lakers struck a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to land big man Mark Williams in exchange for a package centered around Dalton Knecht. Williams was supposed to fill the center void left behind by Anthony Davis.

However, the Williams-Knecht swap was stunningly rescinded on Saturday due to the Lakers’ medical staff flagging “multiple issues” during William’s physical exam.

With the trade deadline already passed, the two sides are no longer allowed to renegotiate the deal.

Fans on X could not help but joke about Knecht giving Lakers GM Rob Pelinka the stink eye once the rookie returns to Crypto.com Arena.

Dalton Knecht on Lakers team plane looking at Rob Pelinka

pic.twitter.com/EKx9Kt68w1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 9, 2025

Knecht has had a decent rookie season for the purple and gold. Through 48 games, the Tennessee sharpshooter has averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds on 46.5% shooting from the field. But after the Luka Doncic trade shuffled the Lakers’ roster, the team needs a defensive-minded center much more than they need a scoring-focused wing player.

The Lakers traded for Williams particularly because Doncic wanted a player of his skill set.

Doncic will have to wait until the offseason for the Lakers to land the team’s center of the future.