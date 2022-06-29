 Skip to main content
Report: Lakers expected to have interest in former All-Star

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams expected to have interest in a former All-Star.

Blake Griffin is set to be a free agent. He dropped out of Steve Nash’s rotation in Brooklyn, but he is still expected to draw attention as an end-of-bench guy.

An executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that they expect the Bulls, Heat, Lakers and Celtics to be among the teams with interest in signing Griffin.

Now 33, Griffin will likely earn the veteran’s minimum. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 56 games last season. He averaged 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the 2020-2021 season.

Griffin knows he is no longer the superstar player he once was. But he has accepted being a veteran off the bench, which still gives him some value as a small role player. It will be interesting to see who signs the former 6-time All-Star.

