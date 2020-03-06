Report: Lakers still have interest in JR Smith despite Dion Waiters signing

It appeared that the Los Angeles Lakers had added the scoring punch they sought off the bench by adding Dion Waiters, but perhaps they aren’t done after all.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers still want more shooters, and continue to have interest in swingman J.R. Smith even after signing Waiters. Smith worked out on for the Lakers on Monday, the same day the Lakers worked out Waiters. If the Lakers did want to sign Smith, they would have to open up a roster spot for him.

There is no doubt that the Lakers are serious about bench scoring. Smith, a career 41.9 percent three point shooter, definitely fits that bill. Whether the Lakers are serious enough about him to clear a roster spot remains to be seen, but he knows LeBron James and offers what the Lakers are after. It’s worth watching.