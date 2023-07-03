Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Austin Reaves next season

Austin Reaves got his payday from the Los Angeles Lakers, and now the Lakers will be trying to get their money’s worth out of that payday.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote Monday that the Lakers plan to run more of their offense through Reaves next year. Buha adds that the Lakers would like to unlock more of the point guard skills that the 6-foot-5 Reaves has displayed during his first two seasons in the NBA.

Reaves just returned to the Lakers on a four-year, $56 million deal, which was the maximum that the team could offer straight up (without having to match an outside offer sheet for Reaves). But it might actually be below market value for a player like Reaves, a versatile 25-year-old who has few weaknesses in his game and is coming off a strong postseason showing.

When it comes to the Lakers’ vision, Reaves is indeed a talented ball-handler who can beat defenders off the bounce with his craftiness and make the right pass to the open man (often in very tight windows). Increased playmaking duties for Reaves would alleviate the burden on LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the halfcourt. The Lakers also brought in another guy in free agency who can help in that regard.