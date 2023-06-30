Lakers agree to deal with breakout playoff star

The Los Angeles Lakers must have been really impressed by how one player performed in this year’s NBA playoffs.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Lakers have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Gabe Vincent, formerly of the Miami Heat. Vincent will be getting a three-year, $33 million contract from the purple and gold.

The undrafted Vincent was one of the breakout stars of the 2023 postseason. After Miami suffered season-ending injuries to both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo, Vincent stepped up to the plate as a primary scorer and helped the Heat make a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals. Vincent averaged 12.7 points on 37.8 percent three-point shooting in the playoffs, starting 22 of 23 games for Miami. He also provided tenacious defense at the point of attack, helping set the tone for the Heat on that end.

While Miami would have liked to keep Vincent, a recent offer that they made to the 27-year-old reportedly “did not move the needle,” per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. As a result, the Lakers have swooped in for Vincent (after they already agreed to sign ex-Minnesota forward Taurean Prince earlier in the day too). The Lakers might not be finished adding either.