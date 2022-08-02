 Skip to main content
Lakers owner explains what happened to her Twitter account

August 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jeanie Buss looking on

Nov 20, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Bulls won 118-110. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss explained on Tuesday what happened with her Twitter account.

Some odd activity took place on Buss’ Twitter account Monday, leaving users suspicious that her account had been hacked. Buss’ account tweeted that she was doing a giveaway for the videogame console PS5.

On Tuesday morning, the Lakers shared a quote from Buss saying that her account had been hacked.

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account,” Buss said in her statement.

Hopefully nobody tried to score the PS5 through the tweet sent from Buss’ account.

By later on Tuesday, the spam tweet had been removed from Buss’ account. Only Lakers and basketball-related tweets remained.

For her next act, maybe Buss will be tweeting about a Russell Westbrook giveaway.

