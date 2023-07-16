The reason LeBron James is changing his jersey number again

LeBron James is switching back to his original jersey number. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s camp has announced that the 4-time MVP will be wearing No. 23 for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin broke the news, stating that James will be giving up his No. 6 jersey to pay homage to Bill Russell.

“It’s LeBron’s decision. He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell,” said Rich Paul, who represents James through the Klutch Sports Group.

LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. "It's LeBron's decision," Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. "He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell." The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2023

Following Russell’s passing last July, the NBA announced that they would be honoring the Boston Celtics icon by retiring his No. 6 jersey league-wide. Players who were already wearing the number at the time — like James was — would be exempt.

James donned No. 23 during his first three Lakers season from 2019 to 2021. He changed it to No. 6 before the 2021-22 season, in part to match the number he wore in his Space Jam 2 movie. James also wore No. 6 during his four seasons playing for the Miami Heat.

James was previously asked about wearing Russell’s retired No. 6 before the beginning of last season. James vowed to honor Russell’s legacy by keeping it on for the 2022-23 season.