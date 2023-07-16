 Skip to main content
The reason LeBron James is changing his jersey number again

July 15, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
LeBron James looking on

Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is switching back to his original jersey number. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s camp has announced that the 4-time MVP will be wearing No. 23 for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN insider Dave McMenamin broke the news, stating that James will be giving up his No. 6 jersey to pay homage to Bill Russell.

“It’s LeBron’s decision. He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell,” said Rich Paul, who represents James through the Klutch Sports Group.

Following Russell’s passing last July, the NBA announced that they would be honoring the Boston Celtics icon by retiring his No. 6 jersey league-wide. Players who were already wearing the number at the time — like James was — would be exempt.

James donned No. 23 during his first three Lakers season from 2019 to 2021. He changed it to No. 6 before the 2021-22 season, in part to match the number he wore in his Space Jam 2 movie. James also wore No. 6 during his four seasons playing for the Miami Heat.

James was previously asked about wearing Russell’s retired No. 6 before the beginning of last season. James vowed to honor Russell’s legacy by keeping it on for the 2022-23 season.

