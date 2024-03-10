LeBron James went viral for touchy scene with Jeanie Buss, Linda Rambis

LeBron James didn’t play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. But the Los Angeles Lakers star still managed to become the center of attention.

James was spotted near courtside with Lakers executives Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

James, rocking a Liverpool kit and shades, looked completely relaxed while sandwiched between Buss and Rambis. Fans on social media noticed how physically affectionate the two women were with the Lakers superstar. It didn’t take long for the moment to go insanely viral.

Bron having the time of his life tonight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cX9dFVkLSa — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 9, 2024

Spectators on X had a field day cracking jokes at James’ expense. Fans couldn’t help but imagine how LeBron’s wife Savannah might have reacted upon seeing why her husband had become a hot topic online.

LeBron walks through his front door: Savannah: ohhhh so you a comedian now???pic.twitter.com/PgmclArUzN — Alexander the Don (@TheDonAlexander) March 9, 2024

Savannah: Hey Lebron let’s watch a movie Lebron: Okay bet babe! *Savannah turns tv on* pic.twitter.com/cCqO1PGcsX — High End Papi (@JustMyron) March 9, 2024

Lebron locked out the house after Savanna saw this video https://t.co/G23rta4IH4 pic.twitter.com/TGVHXNcsHj — Panther Kidd🇭🇹★ (@QDominance_25) March 9, 2024

Jokes aside, James had a pretty great night on the sidelines. James had a front-row seat as D’Angelo Russell had his best game of the season in the Lakers’ 123-122 win over the Bucks.

Russell finished with a season-high 44 points on 17/25 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and 9 triples.

Friday was just the 9th game James has missed this season over the Lakers’ first 65 games. The Lakers star has been dealing with a troubling ankle injury.