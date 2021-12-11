Lakers looking to acquire former Frank Vogel player?

As Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel tries to integrate a number of first-year Lakers this season, the team could be looking to acquire a player who already has experience playing for Vogel.

Indiana Pacers reporter Scott Agness mentioned in an episode of his podcast this week that he has heard the Pacers have had talks with the Lakers about center Myles Turner. Agness also mentions the Charlotte Hornets as a team that has checked in on Turner’s availability.

Turner, 26, played for Vogel as a rookie in Indiana during the 2015-16 NBA season. He is one of the league’s marquee interior defenders, averaging 2.7 blocks per game this year. Unlike current Lakers centers Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, Turner can also hit the three-pointer consistently.

We know Turner has been vocally unhappy with his role in Indiana lately. If Turner were to go to the Lakers, though he would be closer to championship contention, he could see an even further diminished role alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. That could be a potential stumbling block to a deal here. But if the Lakers can somehow make the juiciest trade offer to the Pacers, Turner’s wishes might not matter.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA Today Sports