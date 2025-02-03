Lakers have plan to deal with notable concern about Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers believe they can address a big issue with Luka Doncic that reportedly played a role in the Dallas Mavericks deciding to trade him.

The Lakers are hopeful that LeBron James will be a positive mentor to Doncic, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. One of the reasons the Lakers have no intention of trading James is that they want Doncic to learn by example from James’ work ethic and dedication to his craft.

“The relationship between (James) and Luka Doncic is something I’m definitely going to keep an eye on,” Charania said on ESPN’s “NBA Today” Monday. “The Lakers want LeBron James to be a mentor of sorts. Someone that can help Luka Doncic continue to develop, develop the right habits, develop everything on and off the court.”

One of the reported reasons the Mavericks were willing to move on from Doncic was a concern over his long-term conditioning. Concerns about Doncic’s fitness have lingered for years, and the Lakers are undoubtedly aware of them. By contrast, James remains in peak physical shape despite turning 40 in December, and is known for his dedication and work ethic. Evidently, the Lakers are hopeful that some of that might rub off on Doncic.

Doncic certainly has some other issues as well that the Lakers will have to be wary of. Still, if there is anyone in the NBA a team would want its players patterning themselves after, it is probably James. That is the bet the Lakers are making.