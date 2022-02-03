Report: Luka Doncic reversing some of his troublesome weight gain

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be rounding into form at 29-22 on the year, and star player Luka Doncic appears to be rounding into shape as well.

Appearing this week on “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Doncic has lost some of the weight that he had put on before.

“Luka Doncic has gotten into shape,” said MacMahon. “He was a huge, no pun intended, part of [the Mavs’] defensive issues early in the season. I’m told he’s now down into the 240s, kinda close to his rookie weight.”

That marks pretty significant progress for the two-time All-Star Doncic. While Doncic is officially listed at 230 pounds, MacMahon reported earlier in the season that Doncic showed up to training camp over 260 pounds for the second consecutive year. That was a troublesome development for a 22-year-old franchise player, especially one who plays the guard position.

Doncic already became a bit of a meme for his weight a couple seasons ago. But while the 240 range might not be his perfect weight just yet, Doncic is definitely now trending in the right direction.

