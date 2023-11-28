Lakers’ Max Christie goes viral for unreal defense against Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie made the most of his chance to start Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Christie tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

But the Michigan State product drew attention for a different reason — his defense.

Christie put on a masterclass of defensive footwork against Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell with just 30 seconds left to play. He preserved the Lakers’ 117-115 lead by going step-for-step with the 4-time All-Star to force a miss.

Under a minute on the clock, Max stepped up & locked down 🗜️ pic.twitter.com/OVVUevXrj2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 26, 2023

The clip of Christie has been viewed on X nearly 4 million times as of writing.

Christie’s viral lockdown defense on Mitchell wasn’t a one-off either. Christie made things difficult for Mitchell every time they were matched up together.

Max Christie was amazing tonight. Fit right in on offense and played lockdown defense. Made it hard on Donovan Mitchell. Between Christie, Cam Reddish, and Jarred Vanderbilt the Lakers have some great options for wing defense. pic.twitter.com/MV0QItPBhR — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 26, 2023

Mitchell finished the game with 22 points on a brutal 4-of-18 shooting clip. He was 1-of-7 when defended specifically by Christie.

Lakers fans were ecstatic with how Christie played in just his second start of the season.

max christie put the clamps down on donovan mitchell when it mattered

pic.twitter.com/2VvjYxtXah — jg (@jgo_mez) November 26, 2023

That max Christie defense on Mitchell pic.twitter.com/NdMHLGuaW5 — BeastBron💜💛 (@bronisabeast) November 26, 2023

Christie averages just 16.3 minutes across 12 games played for the Lakers this season. Head coach Darvin Ham might have to consider playing him a bit more effort Saturday’s effort.