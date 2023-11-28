 Skip to main content
Monday, November 27, 2023

Lakers’ Max Christie goes viral for unreal defense against Donovan Mitchell

November 27, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Lakers wing Max Christie defending Donovan Mitchell

Los Angeles Lakers wing Max Christie made the most of his chance to start Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Christie tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

But the Michigan State product drew attention for a different reason — his defense.

Christie put on a masterclass of defensive footwork against Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell with just 30 seconds left to play. He preserved the Lakers’ 117-115 lead by going step-for-step with the 4-time All-Star to force a miss.

The clip of Christie has been viewed on X nearly 4 million times as of writing.

Christie’s viral lockdown defense on Mitchell wasn’t a one-off either. Christie made things difficult for Mitchell every time they were matched up together.

Mitchell finished the game with 22 points on a brutal 4-of-18 shooting clip. He was 1-of-7 when defended specifically by Christie.

Lakers fans were ecstatic with how Christie played in just his second start of the season.

Christie averages just 16.3 minutes across 12 games played for the Lakers this season. Head coach Darvin Ham might have to consider playing him a bit more effort Saturday’s effort.

Donovan MitchellLos Angeles LakersMax Christie
