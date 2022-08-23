Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish.

NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.

Schroder was a starter alongside LeBron James with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He then signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency and was traded to the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers still have Russell Westbrook, so it is possible they are waiting to see how that situation plays out before making any decisions about Schroder. They would have more of a need at point guard if they trade Westbrook, though it has appeared increasingly likely that they will keep him.

Schroder indicated on Instagram last month that he would like to play for the Lakers again. The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games for L.A two seasons ago.