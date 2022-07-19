Ex-LeBron James teammate petitions him for another shot with Lakers

Shooters shoot, and apparently so does Dennis Schroder.

The veteran NBA guard Schroder posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday in which he hit a 360 three-pointer from spinning the ball on his fingertip.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left a comment on Schroder’s video that read “Tuff!!” with some fire emojis. Schroder, still an unsigned free agent, then replied to James, writing, “might gotta run it back [King]?!”

The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… pic.twitter.com/OPkMV82ec5 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 19, 2022

Schroder was previously teammates with James on the Lakers in the 2020-21 season, serving as their starting point guard. He left after the season to sign with the Boston Celtics and was later traded to the Houston Rockets.

Point guard is probably the Lakers’ weakest position right now with only Russell Westbrook (whom they are trying to banish) and Kendrick Nunn (a total injury toss-up) holding down the fort. But still, the chances of Schroder returning to L.A. seem close to absolute zero. Schroder was reportedly not too popular on the Lakers and is the kind of inefficient and ball-dominant non-shooter who might make their problems even worse this time around.

Nevertheless, you can’t blame Schroder for trying his luck here. After all, the 28-year-old is still trying to recover from badly fumbling the bag last year.