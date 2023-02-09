Lakers acquire D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley in big 3-way trade

The Los Angeles Lakers vastly improved their roster ahead of Thursday’s deadline with a big 3-team trade.

The Lakers on Wednesday acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a trade with the Jazz and Timberwolves.

Utah received: Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers that is protected 1-4.

Minnesota received: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The Lakers badly needed some help and depth and have added that. They get Russell from the Timberwolves as well as Beasley and Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

The Timberwolves are hoping that Conley, whom they got from Utah, will be a better fit on their team than Russell was.

The Jazz are taking on Westbrook’s contract, which expires after this season, in exchange for another first-round pick. Utah now has 15 first-round picks through 2029 thanks to all their deals, including this one and their trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

This will mark a big return for Russell to the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2015. He ended his tenure with the team on an infamous note.