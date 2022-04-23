Reporter says Lakers will move on from Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers appear ready to declare the Russell Westbrook experiment a failure. Westbrook does not seem to have enjoyed his first season with the Lakers. While a divorce may be in the best interest of both parties, the question of whether that is even possible is unanswered.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic thinks Westbrook’s exit is more than possible. In a new mailbag article, Buha said he believed the Lakers would move on from Westbrook this offseason.

The Lakers might have to accept that they won’t get anything of value for Westbrook. He is owed $47 million next season and would be a questionable fit for a lot of teams. Still, there seems to be some modest interest in him.

The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game with the Lakers last season.