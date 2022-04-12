Reporter names 3 possible trade destinations for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was an absolute disaster on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and he almost certainly will be one-and-done with the team. But where might Westbrook play next season? That is a good question.

Jovan Buha, a Lakers reporter for The Athletic, was a guest on “The Forum Club” for an episode published on Saturday. During his appearance, he mentioned the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets as three teams that could trade for Westbrook. He named those teams based on what he has heard and what others have reported.

That meshes with a previous report that named the Hornets as a possible landing spot for Westbrook.

It’s hard to imagine any team thinking Westbrook could actually help them at this point in his career. If the Lakers deal him, that will have Westbrook looking to play for his fourth team in four seasons. Westbrook is set to make $47 million next season.

Perhaps Bill Simmons said it best about Westbrook’s trade prospects:

Announcement: I will not believe any “Team X has emerged as a possible suitor for a Russell Westbrook trade” report for the next six months, unless that team is located in Greece or Italy. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 11, 2022

H/T Lakers Daily

Photo: Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports