Report: Lakers not interested in 1 particular Russell Westbrook trade

While they often say that beggars can’t be choosers, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to be both.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the Lakers are not likely to accept a trade with the Charlotte Hornets centered around Gordon Hayward in exchange for Westbrook. Stein also indicates that the Lakers may be more interested in Hornets guard Terry Rozier to headline a potential Westbrook return package.

The ex-All-Star Hayward had been mentioned as a potential trade target for the Lakers, which makes sense since the two years and $61 million Hayward has left on his contract could help grease the wheels on a Westbrook trade. But Hayward is 32 with a CVS receipt-esque injury history. Rozier, whose new four-year, $96 million contract extension kicks in next season, would indeed be a higher-upside piece for the Lakers take back in an ideal world.

Granted, there are no real indications that the Hornets, who are a playoff-caliber team, want to give up Rozier, a starting 2 guard who can score 20-plus on any given night. If the Lakers can’t strike a deal with Charlotte, they may have to turn to one of the other interested Westbrook suitors instead.