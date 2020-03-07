Lakers reportedly offered Alex Caruso in trade package for Derrick Rose

Alex Caruso is a rock star for Los Angeles Lakers fans, but it was almost curtains for him during last month’s trade deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this week that the Lakers offered a package involving Caruso and draft pick compensation to the Detroit Pistons for former MVP Derrick Rose. The Pistons turned down the Lakers’ proposal however, as they had set a high value on Rose.

The fan favorite Caruso, who is averaging 5.6 points and 1.8 assists per game this season, does not quite put up the numbers that Rose does. But as an elite defender who is among the team’s leaders in plus-minus, Caruso provides significant utility for the Western Conference-best Lakers.

Caruso is beloved in the local fanbase for many reasons, so the trade to Detroit falling through sounds like a classic case of “all’s well that ends well.”