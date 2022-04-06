Lakers get embarrassed with hilarious ‘One Shining Moment’ video

The internet is doing what it does best and kicking the Lakers when they’re down. The highlight of the night came with a satirical “One Shining Moment” video compilation showing clips of all the Lakers’ lowlights from their disappointing season, which culminated with a loss to the Suns on Tuesday eliminating them from the playoffs.

Take a look at this incredible video:

It’s over.

One Shining Moment.

The 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers.pic.twitter.com/4Ip7JxK85e — LakerFan9888108102979113192 (@LakerFan9888102) April 6, 2022

Bleacher Report put together another video in a similar vain, though it’s not quite as good.

One last look at a season Lakers fans will want to forget 😬 pic.twitter.com/A59xhdNcKb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2022

The Lakers entered the season as potential championship contenders. Instead, they didn’t even make the postseason despite the field being expanded to 10 teams.

Who saw them tanking so hard they didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament? Woof. Here are more of the social media reactions to the Lakers’ elimination from the playoffs.