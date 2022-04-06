Twitter reacts to Lakers missing playoffs in disastrous season

Few things can unite the internet quite like the Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs to cap an embarrassing season.

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 121-110 on Tuesday night. The Lakers’ loss combined with the San Antonio Spurs’ 116-97 win in Denver eliminated the Lakers from the postseason.

Given how the Lakers entered the season as one of the favorites to win the championship, their spectacular flameout was the subject of great amusement for fans.

Take a look at some of the tweets dancing on the Lakers’ graves. Quite a few tweets called out LeBron James for failing to deliver on some of his comments and promises throughout the season.

Since preseason title favorites were first announced before the 1984-85 season, the top two teams have never failed to make the playoffs. The Lakers (no. 2 favorites) are the first team to do so. pic.twitter.com/UeEDn0haHs — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 6, 2022

Lebron’s 4 years in LA 2019: Missed Playoffs

2020: Bubble*

2021: 1st Round Exit

2022: Missed Playoffs#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/bEXWUhe4Of — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2022

The Lakers still haven't beaten the Suns since this game. pic.twitter.com/NAjam8oqOi — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 6, 2022

NBA fans watching the Lakers get eliminated from the playoffs: (h/t @85SouthShow) pic.twitter.com/HRhSiPeEYi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022

The LA Lakers have been officially eliminated from playoff contention pic.twitter.com/Lm7GO6cYhf — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 6, 2022

Can’t spell Lakers without an L 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/9eDOXKowkR — Ricky (@RickDizzzzle24) April 6, 2022

Lakers called these “playoff games” and lost 7 in a row 😭😭😭 — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) April 6, 2022

Nobody loves a sports team funeral quite like the haters on Twitter. This was a glorious night indeed.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports