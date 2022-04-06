 Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Twitter reacts to Lakers missing playoffs in disastrous season

April 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

LeBron James looking on

Few things can unite the internet quite like the Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs to cap an embarrassing season.

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 121-110 on Tuesday night. The Lakers’ loss combined with the San Antonio Spurs’ 116-97 win in Denver eliminated the Lakers from the postseason.

Given how the Lakers entered the season as one of the favorites to win the championship, their spectacular flameout was the subject of great amusement for fans.

Take a look at some of the tweets dancing on the Lakers’ graves. Quite a few tweets called out LeBron James for failing to deliver on some of his comments and promises throughout the season.

Nobody loves a sports team funeral quite like the haters on Twitter. This was a glorious night indeed.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

