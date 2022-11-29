Lakers PA announcer made hilarious Austin Reaves error during game

Though he has been one of the best players on the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Austin Reaves still has to introduce himself to most people … including his own team’s PA announcer.

Longtime Lakers PA guy Lawrence Tanter made a funny error with Reaves during Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. On a Reaves drive to the basket in the fourth quarter, he was fouled by Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. As Reaves stepped to the foul line, Tanter accidentally referred to him as “Austin Barnes.”

“Two free throws for Austin Barnes,” said Tanter while announcing the call.

If you listen carefully, Lakers PA announcer Lawrence Tanter calls Austin Reaves "Austin Barnes"#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/2Wy2kJHsVz — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 29, 2022

Our cross-sport enthusiasts know that Austin Barnes is also a pro athlete playing in Los Angeles … but he plays baseball for the Dodgers. Of course, Tanter is one of the best in the business, having been PA announcer for the Lakers for over four decades now. But he clearly had a brain cramp there.

Reaves finished with 13 points off the bench for the Lakers. Unfortunately though, the Lakers blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead and lost on a Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beating three-pointer to fall to 7-12 on the year. At least it wasn’t quite as bad as of a choke as Barnes and the Dodgers had last month.