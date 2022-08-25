Patrick Beverley officially burying hatchet with Russell Westbrook?

After almost ten years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead.

The ex-All-Defensive First Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making the Lakers guard Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.

Beverley responded to a LeBron James tweet speaking highly of Westbrook.

“Can’t wait for him to go off this season!!” James had written about the former MVP Westbrook.

Can't wait for him to go off this season!! 🤫 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2022

Beverley co-signed on James’ message, saying, “Same it’s on.”

Since at least the year of our Lord 2013, Westbrook and Beverley have been sworn nemeses. You can read more on the lengthy history of their feud here.

Westbrook had yet to offer a direct response to the Beverley trade. But he may have very little choice now but to let bygones be bygones with Beverley (unless, of course, Westbrook is no longer on the Lakers by the start of the season, which remains a possibility).