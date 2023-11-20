Lakers player had harsh comment about Dillon Brooks after game

Dillon Brooks is little more than a piece of gum underneath the shoe to one Los Angeles Lakers player.

The Lakers defeated Brooks and the Houston Rockets on Sunday night in a 105-104 thriller. It was LeBron James who once again did the heavy lifting for the Lakers, finishing with 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting (including the go-ahead free throw with 1.9 seconds left). James did most of it with Brooks as his primary defender and made Brooks pay for gambling for a steal on the final possession by driving to the rim and drawing the decisive free throws.

Dillon brooks cost the rockets overtime by trying to gamble for no reasons . If he played real defense lebron is settling for a one leg step back pic.twitter.com/NRjQzC4Iao — John (@iam_johnw) November 20, 2023

After the contest, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was asked about the antics of Brooks, who continues to talk trash to James, no matter how many times James humbles him. Hachimura replied with a harsh remark about Brooks.

“He wants to be a part of [James’] legacy, I guess,” said Hachimura of Brooks, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

That is a fitting take on Brooks, who keeps his same energy with James, no matter how much of a circus clown it makes him look like. Brooks obviously learned absolutely nothing after James and the Lakers fed him an all-you-can-eat buffet of crow when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Now that he is on the Rockets, Brooks continues to run his mouth at James, often times to his own detriment.

Brooks did get his moment earlier this month on Nov. 8 when he helped the Rockets smolder James and the Lakers by a 128-94 final score. But it was James’ turn for revenge on Sunday, complete with a savage on-court troll job on Brooks too.