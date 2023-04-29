Dillon Brooks pulls coward move after Grizzlies lose series

Dillon Brooks did a whole lot of talking while his Memphis Grizzlies were doing well in their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he actively ducked the media when his team wasn’t doing so well.

Brooks’ Grizzlies got demolished by the Lakers 125-85 in Game 6 of their series to get eliminated. Brooks scored just 10 points in the defeat.

The Grizzlies guard then exited his team’s locker room at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles before the media could enter.

Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2023

That’s really weak.

Brooks wanted all the attention possible after his Grizzlies won Game 2. He talked a big game and took a shot at LeBron James. James’ Lakers just handed Brooks a 40-point defeat and Brooks was nowhere to be found.

If you’re going to talk a big game when you’re winning, then you have to sit there and accept the criticism when you lose. Brooks is going out like a coward by ducking the media when his team loses. Embarrassingly, he did the same after his team lost Game 3 too.