LeBron James pulled a savage move against Dillon Brooks

LeBron James pulled something out of his trash talk bag Sunday against Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was isolated against Brooks with about 30 seconds left in the 3rd quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

James muscled his way into the paint and scored right over the top of Brooks to give the Lakers an 81-75 lead.

The 4-time MVP then proceeded to mock Brooks with the “too small” gesture right beside the Lakers bench. Anthony Davis mimicked James’ motion afterward for good measure.

LeBron hits Dillon Brooks with the TOO SMALL celebration 💀pic.twitter.com/32pfF2bpz5 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 20, 2023

LEBRON DID THE “TOO SMALL” CELLY ON BROOKS 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Oks1K1WuR7 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 20, 2023

There’s very little love lost between Brooks and James. The Rockets wing was already talking trash toward the Lakers forward before their first face-off this season on November 8.

The Rockets got the better of their first matchup against the Lakers, which Houston won 128-94.

For their second meeting on Sunday, Brooks led the Rockets in scoring with 24 points and 4 steals. But James went off for 37 points with Brooks as his primary defender. James also converted on the go-ahead free throw with 1.2 seconds left to secure the Lakers’ 105-104 win.

Brooks has not had a very peaceful weekend in Los Angeles. The former Memphis Grizzlies forward was also on the wrong end of another viral moment Friday against Russell Westbrook.