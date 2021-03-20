 Skip to main content
Lakers players upset with Solomon Hill over LeBron James play

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Los Angeles Lakers players do not seem happy with Solomon Hill over the play that left LeBron James injured on Saturday.

James left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Hill was going for a loose ball and collided with James. He rolled into James’ right ankle.

Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell indicated Lakers players were not happy with the play.

“We don’t feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays,” Harrell said, via Lakers reporter Kyle Goon.

Harrell also said he hopes the NBA looks into the play.

James has a high ankle sprain, which will put the Lakers in a tough spot. They will be without James and Anthony Davis indefinitely.

