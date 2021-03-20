Lakers players upset with Solomon Hill over LeBron James play

Los Angeles Lakers players do not seem happy with Solomon Hill over the play that left LeBron James injured on Saturday.

James left Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Hill was going for a loose ball and collided with James. He rolled into James’ right ankle.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell indicated Lakers players were not happy with the play.

“We don’t feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays,” Harrell said, via Lakers reporter Kyle Goon.

Harrell also said he hopes the NBA looks into the play.

Montrezl Harrell on Solomon Hill's dive into LeBron: "We don't feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays." On follow-up: "He had to go through his leg to get the ball." Says he didn't think he intend to hurt James but that it's something that the league should look at. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 20, 2021

James has a high ankle sprain, which will put the Lakers in a tough spot. They will be without James and Anthony Davis indefinitely.