 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 20, 2021

LeBron James will not return Saturday after suffering ankle injury

March 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

LeBron James injury

LeBron James gave the Los Angeles Lakers a significant scare on Saturday when he appeared to tweak his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks.

James got tangled up with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill while going for a loose ball and seemingly rolled what appeared to be his right ankle and could be heard yelling in pain while visibly limping. James initially stayed in the game, even knocking down a three-pointer, but then checked himself out and voluntarily went to the locker room.

Worryingly, the Lakers ruled James out for the remainder of the game fairly quickly.

James hates coming out of games. In fact, he’s battled through twisted and turned ankles before without complaint. For him to pull himself voluntarily to head to the locker room indicates he was in some serious pain.

The 36-year-old is having a customarily strong season, entering Saturday averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus