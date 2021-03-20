LeBron James will not return Saturday after suffering ankle injury

LeBron James gave the Los Angeles Lakers a significant scare on Saturday when he appeared to tweak his ankle against the Atlanta Hawks.

James got tangled up with Atlanta’s Solomon Hill while going for a loose ball and seemingly rolled what appeared to be his right ankle and could be heard yelling in pain while visibly limping. James initially stayed in the game, even knocking down a three-pointer, but then checked himself out and voluntarily went to the locker room.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

Worryingly, the Lakers ruled James out for the remainder of the game fairly quickly.

Lakers say LeBron James won't return for the rest of today's game against the Hawks after injuring his right ankle — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 20, 2021

James hates coming out of games. In fact, he’s battled through twisted and turned ankles before without complaint. For him to pull himself voluntarily to head to the locker room indicates he was in some serious pain.

The 36-year-old is having a customarily strong season, entering Saturday averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.