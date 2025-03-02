Report reveals severity of Austin Reaves’ injury

The Los Angeles Lakers got some encouraging news on the injury front regarding standout guard Austin Reaves.

Reaves suffered a calf injury during the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. He played just nine minutes before being ruled out of the contest.

The Lakers guard underwent an MRI this weekend that “revealed no serious injury,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Reaves is reportedly considered day-to-day and is questionable to play Sunday in a rematch against the Clippers.

The news is a massive win for the Lakers, who have leaned heavily on Reaves as a third star both before and after the Luka Doncic trade. Doncic himself knows how tricky calf injuries can be given that a similar injurt forced him to miss 22 games earlier this season.

Reaves has been a breakout star for the Lakers in his fourth NBA season. Through 53 games, Reaves has averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 44.7% shooting from the floor. He also has the complete trust of LeBron James, which is a huge accomplishment in and of itself.

The Wichita State alum rarely misses games for the purple and gold. Reaves took a nasty spill and hurt his back in a November contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder (video here). He returned after just five games on the sidelines — the only time he’s missed this season.