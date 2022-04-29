Report: Lakers have ‘serious’ interest in Jazz coach

The Utah Jazz are facing major uncertainty after their elimination from the playoffs on Thursday, and coach Quin Snyder is at the center of some of it.

Rumors resurfaced about Snyder’s uncertain future Friday. Most notably, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that the Los Angeles Lakers maintain “serious” interest in hiring Snyder. The Utah coach has one year remaining on his contract, but that may not be a hindrance if both sides are ready to part ways.

Links between Snyder and the Lakers have existed for a while. He is seen as a steadying figure and has been successful in Utah, though the failure to break through in the playoffs could be of concern. That said, the Lakers may not be able to find a better candidate with ample experience and a strong resume.

Snyder clearly is no certainty to leave Utah, though. The Lakers are doing their due diligence on other candidates as their search unfolds.