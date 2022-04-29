Report: Lakers to interview familiar face for head coaching position

The Los Angeles Lakers are now looking for their fifth head coach in the last decade, and one candidate for the position is apparently someone who is well-known to the organization.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham for their head coaching position. Ham served as a Lakers assistant coach from 2011 to 2013.

In addition to Ham’s familiarity with the Lakers, he is also well-qualified to be a head coach. After his eight-year playing career in the NBA (including winning an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2003-04), Ham now has over a decade of experience as an NBA assistant. After his stint with the Lakers, Ham served as an assistant for Atlanta from 2013 to 2018 before joining the Bucks. He has since become Milwaukee’s top assistant under Mike Budenholzer and helped lead the Bucks to the title last season.

After the firing of Frank Vogel, the Lakers have been linked to some very notable head coaching targets. While Ham wouldn’t exactly be a “wow” hire, his impressive resume and prior history with the Lakers figure to make him a highly competitive candidate for the job.