Report: Lakers a ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have already shown this offseason that they want to significantly improve their roster even after winning a title, and Marc Gasol is another big-name veteran they have their eye on.

The Lakers have emerged as a “serious suitor” for Gasol, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Gasol, a three-time All-Star, wants to contend for another title and is intrigued by the possibility of playing in Los Angeles.

Gasol was traded to the Toronto Raptors midway through the 2018-19 season, and he helped the team win a championship with Kawhi Leonard leading the way. The 35-year-old was then a big reason why Toronto remain competitive and won 53 games last season despite losing Leonard, though his offensive numbers were down a bit. Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers made a huge move on Friday when they stole reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell away from the Los Angeles Clippers. They could still use another veteran in their frontcourt, as Dwight Howard looked like he was going to re-sign with the Lakers before pivoting amid unusual circumstances. Gasol could certainly help fill that void.