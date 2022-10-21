Lakers could sign ex-division rival?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is already looking like a lost one just two games in, so now they could be turning to a shiny new Band-Aid.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Friday that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to signing veteran forward Maurice Harkless. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the Lakers formally held a free-agent workout and meeting with Harkless earlier this week.

Harkless, 29, is a ten-year NBA veteran. He has already played in the Pacific Division for both the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings, averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game for Sacramento last year.

While Harkless has defensive upside at 6-foot-7 and some creativity as an offensive player, he will not solve the Lakers’ single biggest woe — three-point shooting. Harkless is a 32.0 percent career three-point shooter who shot just 30.7 percent from deep last year, making it difficult to see how he might get meaningful playing time in L.A. Still, the pickings are slim right now unless the Lakers want to fork over assets in a trade (which it doesn’t seem like they are open to doing).