Lakers sign former Grizzlies player to training camp deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed a former Memphis Grizzlies player to a training camp deal.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Lakers have signed Jordan Goodwin to an Exhibit 10 contract. Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed deals for the minimum salary.

Lakers are signing G Jordan Goodwin to an exhibit 10 training camp deal, sources confirm. @ChrisBHaynes on it first — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 3, 2024

Goodwin played in 57 NBA games last season. He spent 40 games with the Phoenix Suns and 17 with the Memphis Grizzlies. For Memphis, Goodwin averaged 10.0 points per game while averaging 29.2 minutes per game.

Goodwin, 25, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Wizards out of Saint Louis in 2021. He spent time with both the Wizards and their G League team.

Goodwin has made just under $3 million during his NBA career.