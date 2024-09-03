 Skip to main content
Lakers sign former Grizzlies player to training camp deal

September 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Lakers logo at half court

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed a former Memphis Grizzlies player to a training camp deal.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Lakers have signed Jordan Goodwin to an Exhibit 10 contract. Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, non-guaranteed deals for the minimum salary.

Goodwin played in 57 NBA games last season. He spent 40 games with the Phoenix Suns and 17 with the Memphis Grizzlies. For Memphis, Goodwin averaged 10.0 points per game while averaging 29.2 minutes per game.

Goodwin, 25, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Wizards out of Saint Louis in 2021. He spent time with both the Wizards and their G League team.

Goodwin has made just under $3 million during his NBA career.

