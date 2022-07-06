Lakers may have just signed their new starting center

The Los Angeles Lakers may have found themselves a new starting center.

Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday night.

Bryant joining the Lakers makrs a return to his original team.

Bryant was drafted by the Jazz in 2017 but traded to the Lakers on draft night. He spent his first NBA season with the Lakers and then was claimed off waivers by the Wizards, for whom he played the last four seasons.

The 24-year-old center tore his ACL in Jan. 2021. He was limited to 10 games in the 2020-2021 season and 27 games last season.

Bryant was ascending prior to his knee injury. He averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game in the 10 contests he played in 2020-2021 prior to going down.

The Lakers have Dwight Howard and Damian Jones at center. Bryant could very well end up playing starter minutes.