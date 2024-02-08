Lakers reportedly targeting 1 top player on buyout market

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any moves at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but they are still interested in adding an impact player another way.

The Lakers plan to be aggressive on the buyout market, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. One player they plan to target is veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Lakers don't make a move at the deadline. Sources say they'll be aggressive on buyout market. I'd expect them to have interest in L.A. native Spencer Dinwiddie. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 8, 2024

Dinwiddie was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. There was talk a few weeks ago that he had checked out on the Nets, who are having a bad season. He will likely be pursued by multiple contenders if and when he reaches a buyout agreement with Toronto.

The Lakers were 27-25 entering Thursday and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Some thought they would try to make a big move because LeBron James has seemed frustrated with the current state of the team. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers opted to keep their first-round draft picks so they can pursue a third star this summer.

Sources: Lakers stand pat at trade deadline because “we like our team,” and deals presented were marginal upgrades for their most valuable assets. They want to keep 3 picks in hopes to add a significant star this summer. Will be aggressive in buyout market with part of MLE. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 8, 2024

Dinwiddie probably would not make the Lakers a championship contender, but he would be a nice addition. That might be enough to appease LeBron until the offseason, when L.A. is reportedly planning to make a push to acquire at least one star player.