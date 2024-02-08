 Skip to main content
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 top player on buyout market

February 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The Lakers logo at half court

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers did not make any moves at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but they are still interested in adding an impact player another way.

The Lakers plan to be aggressive on the buyout market, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. One player they plan to target is veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. There was talk a few weeks ago that he had checked out on the Nets, who are having a bad season. He will likely be pursued by multiple contenders if and when he reaches a buyout agreement with Toronto.

The Lakers were 27-25 entering Thursday and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Some thought they would try to make a big move because LeBron James has seemed frustrated with the current state of the team. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Lakers opted to keep their first-round draft picks so they can pursue a third star this summer.

Dinwiddie probably would not make the Lakers a championship contender, but he would be a nice addition. That might be enough to appease LeBron until the offseason, when L.A. is reportedly planning to make a push to acquire at least one star player.

