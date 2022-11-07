Report reveals Lakers’ stance on Kyrie Irving trade

The Brooklyn Nets would probably love to trade Kyrie Irving in the wake of the latest off-court drama he has created, but the question is whether there are any suitors. It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers can be crossed off the list.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers are “a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot” for Irving. Sources told Amick that the Lakers had significant concerns about trading for Irving “at any price” before the season began and that their stance has not changed.

The Nets were reportedly looking for multiple first-round picks in trade discussions centered on Irving a few months ago. The Lakers were never willing to pay that price. At one point, there was talk of Irving declining his player option with the Nets and signing a veteran minimum deal with L.A. That never seemed realistic, either.

Irving has been suspended for at least five games after he publicly supported an antisemitic film and stopped short of issuing an actual apology for it. One report made it seem like he may never play for the Nets again.