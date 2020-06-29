Report: Lakers to sign JR Smith for rest of season

JR Smith has been mentioned as the most likely replacement for the Los Angeles Lakers after Avery Bradley opted out of the resumed season, and the two sides are expected to come to an agreement this week.

Smith is expected finalize a rest-of-season contract with the Lakers prior to Tuesday night’s deadline for transactions, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The Lakers, league sources say, are expected to finalize a rest-of-the-season contract with J.R. Smith before Tuesday's 11:59 PM ET closure of the NBA's "transaction window" Rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World must be turned in to the league office Wednesday — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report, adding that the a contract is expected to get done on Monday.

Lakers and Smith have been in talks since Avery Bradley opted-out of the restart, and those will culminate with a deal that will include him on the roster Lakers will submit to NBA on Wednesday, per sources. https://t.co/vtiqcfBvCm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

Smith was teammates with LeBron James for four seasons in Cleveland, and the two are longtime friends. The Lakers have shown interest in Smith at various points this season and worked him out earlier this month, so he immediately made sense as someone who can help fill the void left by Bradley’s departure. Smith was also spotted hanging out with LeBron and Anthony Davis at one point last month.

Smith, 24, has not played in the NBA this season. He appeared in only 11 games for the Cavaliers last year before reaching a buyout agreement with them. Smith averaged 6.7 points per game last season and is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.