Lakers trade JaVale McGee to create space for Marc Gasol

The Toronto Raptors are losing all their big men to Los Angeles teams.

On Saturday, Serge Ibaka agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. And on Sunday, it was Marc Gasol agreeing to sign with the Lakers.

The Lakers made a move in order to create room for Gasol, as they traded center JaVale McGee to Cleveland. That allowed them to sign Gasol. The signing comes as no surprise given reports tied Gasol to the Lakers.

Gasol was originally drafted by the Lakers but was traded to Memphis as part of a trade involving his brother. Now 35 and towards the end of his career, Gasol averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Toronto last season.

The Lakers continue to have a strong offseason after winning the championship. They lost Dwight Howard, McGee, Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley. But they brought in Dennis Schroder, Gasol and Wes Matthews, while re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and trying to bring back Markieff Morris.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0