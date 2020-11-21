Report: Lakers pursuing Marc Gasol as Dwight Howard replacement

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to move quickly to replace the departing Dwight Howard in the frontcourt.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are eyeing Marc Gasol as a potential replacement for Howard. The 35-year-old center spent last season as a starter for the Toronto Raptors, but likely would not be too expensive for the Lakers.

The Lakers seemed to have Howard set to return, but are now moving quickly on other targets after he ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Gasol is a solid second option. Though he’s no longer the potent scorer he was in his prime, he still averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Toronto last season. Gasol also has some distant ties to the Lakers, as his brother Pau was a popular championship-winning member of the organization.

Gasol has made clear that he wants to play for a contender. Signing with the defending NBA champions would certainly fit the bill.