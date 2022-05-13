Report: Lakers have standing trade offer for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers would probably love to move on from Russell Westbrook, and apparently they have a standing offer to do so.

The Houston Rockets have an equally undesirable contract on their hands with John Wall, who is making $47.3 million next season. Houston reportedly offered Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick at the trade deadline but got denied. Spotrac’s Keith Smith says that trade offer is still on the table.

The Lakers are so thin on draft picks they probably did not see much benefit to jettisoning Westbrook for a player who is unlikely to help them much, as is the case with Wall. That probably continues to be the case for the Lakers ahead of next season.

Westbrook was hand-picked by LeBron James and crew as a player they wanted to add last offseason. Westbrook clashed with coach Frank Vogel and never fit in with the Lakers. The guard shot 29.8 percent on threes and 66.7 percent on free throws. His 18.5 points per game was his lowest average since his second season in the league.

The issue is Wall might not offer much more.

Wall did not play this season and did not seem to be interested in coming off the bench. Where he ends up playing next season is a big question.