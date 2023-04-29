Lakers trolled Grizzlies in locker room after winning series

The Los Angeles Lakers had some fun with the Memphis Grizzlies after crushing them 125-85 in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Friday night.

Late in the Game 6 victory, several Lakers players were seen chanting “whoop that trick” from the sidelines.

They did much more of that after the game too.

Multiple reporters noted after the game that “whoop that trick” chants could be heard from outside the Lakers’ locker room.

Loud chant from the Lakers’ locker room: “Whoop that trick! Whoop that trick! Whoop that trick!” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 29, 2023

“Whoop that trick” was a song from the movie “Hustle & Flow,” which is about a man in Memphis. The saying became a chant used at Grizzlies games as a rallying cry. Now it’s being thrown right back in their face after an ugly loss.

The Grizzlies talk a big game but it’s a totally different story for them after they lose.