Lakers will try to reunite with Lonzo Ball?

The Big Baller Prince of Chino Hills could be making his way back home.

Veteran journalist Marc Stein reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers covet one more difference-making playmaker. The reason is so that LeBron James and Anthony Davis can spend more time at the power forward and center positions, respectively. Stein adds to expect the Lakers to search for pathways to re-acquire Lonzo Ball for that very reason.

Ball, 23, will be a restricted free agent this offseason. He was drafted by the Lakers No. 2 overall in 2017 and spent the first two seasons of his career with them before being sent to New Orleans in the Davis blockbuster.

There is some urgency for the Lakers at the point guard spot with incumbent Dennis Schroder, a free agent as well, seemingly pricing himself out of their range. Ball also sparked reunion hysteria via a recent Twitter exchange with James. Thus, Laker fans who haven’t already recycled them might be wise to hold onto their Ball jerseys for now.