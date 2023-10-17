Lakers waive son of NBA legend

The Los Angeles Lakers are done with the whole second-generation thing.

The Lakers announced in a release on Monday that they have waived guard Scotty Pippen Jr. He was one of three total roster cuts for the Lakers along with guard Damion Baugh and forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon.

The son of iconic Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Scotty, an ex-Vanderbilt star, spent last season on the Lakers after signing a two-way contract with them upon going undrafted in 2022. He made just six total appearances for the Lakers though, averaging a meager 2.3 points per game (but got some decent run in the G League where he poured in 21.4 points per game across 19 appearances).

Scotty’s time with the Lakers might be best remembered for the awkward situation that he had with a teammate. But now, neither player is on the purple and gold roster any more.