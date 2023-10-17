 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 16, 2023

Lakers waive son of NBA legend

October 16, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The Lakers logo at half court

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are done with the whole second-generation thing.

The Lakers announced in a release on Monday that they have waived guard Scotty Pippen Jr. He was one of three total roster cuts for the Lakers along with guard Damion Baugh and forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon.

The son of iconic Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Scotty, an ex-Vanderbilt star, spent last season on the Lakers after signing a two-way contract with them upon going undrafted in 2022. He made just six total appearances for the Lakers though, averaging a meager 2.3 points per game (but got some decent run in the G League where he poured in 21.4 points per game across 19 appearances).

Scotty’s time with the Lakers might be best remembered for the awkward situation that he had with a teammate. But now, neither player is on the purple and gold roster any more.

Article Tags

Los Angeles LakersScotty Pippen Jr
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus