Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room.

The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already know about Russell’s history with the Lakers, but Beasley has a personal matter with another player on the team.

Beasley famously dated Larsa Pippen in 2020/2021. Pippen’s son, Scotty Jr., is a two-way player on the Lakers.

Yes, that means that Pippen Jr. will be teammates with a guy who dated his mom. Often, a subject matter like that can be used as a joke or insult, but in this case, it will be reality. That could make things very awkward.

The awkwardness of the Beasley-Pippen Jr. matter aside, the Lakers really lucked out with this deal. They were short on depth and have now added three capable players, in addition to Rui Hachimura. They had to part with their 2027 first-round pick to do so, but it might have been worthwhile.