Lakers-Warriors game marred by bizarre clock malfunction

The Golden State Warriors got an unusual assist Saturday from a clock malfunction during their 128-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors led 102-96 a minute into the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Golden State were unable to generate a good look in the first 14 seconds of their possession thanks to solid defense from the Lakers. But after the shot clock went to nine, the Warriors inexplicably got a fresh 24 without even attempting a shot.

Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis capitalized on the shot clock malfunction with a two-point basket almost 30 seconds into the possession.

shot clock resets in the middle of warriors' possession pic.twitter.com/EVxYptOhC2 — ◇ (@2MANYBRIDGES) March 17, 2024

Lakers guards D’Angelo Russell and Max Christie were left up in arms at the referees for letting the Warriors benefit from the mistake. The Lakers got no closer than four the rest of the way.

Saturday’s game was the 50th showdown between LeBron James and Steph Curry. But the game appeared to be defined by multiple clock issues and replay reviews more than anything else.

The final two minutes were stalled by two separate coach’s challenges in the span of a few seconds of actual game time. The referees also separately reviewed a James three-pointer to determine if the Lakers star had stepped out of bounds or not. The reviews lasted several minutes, leaving players and fans alike exasperated.

Even James was complaining about the lengthy delays that messed up the rhythm of the marquee matchup.

“I’m too old for this sh*t!” LeBron James after the shot clock malfunction 😂pic.twitter.com/kmLsUSiP6v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024

Over the last 10 minutes: 13 seconds of play

9 minutes and 47 seconds of reviews pic.twitter.com/w5091HcDNx — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2024

James was electric in between the stoppages, scoring a season-high 40 points on 15/23 shooting to go along with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. But James’ performance wasn’t enough to top Curry and Klay Thompson, who combined for 57 points in the Warriors’ victory.

James had to carry a heavier load than usual after Anthony Davis was ruled out after the first quarter due to a scary eye injury.