Lamar Odom blasts ex-girlfriend in Instagram post

July 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Lamar Odom

There are two sides to every story, and Lamar Odom is sharing his side of the child support payment dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales.

Morales has gone after Odom and sued him over alleged missed child support payments. Just recently, a judge ripped Odom for not making payments.

But now, Odom has shared his side in an Instagram post where he countered Morales’ claims. In the post, Odom essentially called Morales a deadbeat for not attempting to work, earn money, or make reasonable alterations to the way she spends money.

Here is what his post said:

“Back in the news on some BS!!
truliza4u (I’m blocked)

I never air out my personal business because it’s personal but I have had enough.
.
I was never married to my kids mother. I took care of her from the second she became pregnant and even after I was married I still paid her bills. I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for a GROWN A– WOMAN!! Once my children became adults my duties were done! I told her to GO TO WORK! MOVE into an affordable home, she didn’t listen and that is NOT on ME!
.
The news, the media, the public loves to vilify a man, call him deadbeat, say how terrible he is as a man but what about a woman who refuses to get off her a– and make a living for herself? She is just as responsible for taking care of our now ADULT children as I was so why isn’t she held to the same standard?
.
Enough is enough. I do not get pension from the NBA until I’m 46. I do not own a CBD line, I did not get paid $40k from Celebrity Boxing

Am I working ? YES
Am I building a solid brand ? YES
Do I send my kids money monthly ? Hell yes !
Do I support Liza? No !!! And I shouldn’t be made to either! So I will have my day in court, I was never served papers to appear and I will be filing an injunction to this bitter Judges order.

To all the women out here who are mothers taking care of their kids I salute you!

To all the fathers who take care of their kids but receive NO credit, I feel you and salute you too!

To the Liza’s who sit on their a–es and expect a handout, who lie and manipulate their children, who use their children as pawns, who creates stories and scenarios to attract attention, may you seek healing and counseling for your brokenness ~ you need it.”

Odom did not hold back a all.

He will have his day in court to see what a judge says about his injunction request. Whether he is with a Kardashian or not, the drama seems to follow him.

.

