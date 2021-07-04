Lamar Odom blasts ex-girlfriend in Instagram post

There are two sides to every story, and Lamar Odom is sharing his side of the child support payment dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales.

Morales has gone after Odom and sued him over alleged missed child support payments. Just recently, a judge ripped Odom for not making payments.

But now, Odom has shared his side in an Instagram post where he countered Morales’ claims. In the post, Odom essentially called Morales a deadbeat for not attempting to work, earn money, or make reasonable alterations to the way she spends money.

Here is what his post said:

“Back in the news on some BS!!

truliza4u (I’m blocked) I never air out my personal business because it’s personal but I have had enough.

.

I was never married to my kids mother. I took care of her from the second she became pregnant and even after I was married I still paid her bills. I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for a GROWN A– WOMAN!! Once my children became adults my duties were done! I told her to GO TO WORK! MOVE into an affordable home, she didn’t listen and that is NOT on ME!

.

The news, the media, the public loves to vilify a man, call him deadbeat, say how terrible he is as a man but what about a woman who refuses to get off her a– and make a living for herself? She is just as responsible for taking care of our now ADULT children as I was so why isn’t she held to the same standard?

.

Enough is enough. I do not get pension from the NBA until I’m 46. I do not own a CBD line, I did not get paid $40k from Celebrity Boxing Am I working ? YES

Am I building a solid brand ? YES

Do I send my kids money monthly ? Hell yes !

Do I support Liza? No !!! And I shouldn’t be made to either! So I will have my day in court, I was never served papers to appear and I will be filing an injunction to this bitter Judges order. To all the women out here who are mothers taking care of their kids I salute you! To all the fathers who take care of their kids but receive NO credit, I feel you and salute you too! To the Liza’s who sit on their a–es and expect a handout, who lie and manipulate their children, who use their children as pawns, who creates stories and scenarios to attract attention, may you seek healing and counseling for your brokenness ~ you need it.”

Odom did not hold back a all.

He will have his day in court to see what a judge says about his injunction request. Whether he is with a Kardashian or not, the drama seems to follow him.