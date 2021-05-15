Lamar Odom being sued for not paying child support

Lamar Odom is being sued by his ex-wife over alleged missed child support payments.

Odom’s ex-wife, Liza Morales, has two children with the former NBA player. She is facing eviction from her Lower Manhattan apartment and says Odom’s missed payments are a big reason why.

Morales filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday that says Odom stopped paying child support in June 2020, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. She claims he has violated their agreement since it was formed in 2015.

Odom is expected to pay nearly $6,000 a month in child support, college fees, and a premium on a life insurance policy. Morales’ apartment has a rent payment of just over $5,100 monthly.

A real estate company began eviction proceedings against Morales in December, saying she owed over $50,000 in back rent plus interest in payments missed since February 2020. Morales now supposedly owed $78,000 and is looking for more financial support.

There is some math that may not add up. Namely, why was Morales missing payments from February-May, before Odom stopped making his payments?

A representative for Odom also responded and said the former Laker tried to resolve the situation with Morales both publicly and privately. Odom also supposedly tried to help Morales land an entertainment sponsor, but she botched the deal.

“Before Lamar signed up to do the docuseries on his recovery a year and a half ago and the celebrity boxing match, he coordinated deals for Morales to be financially stable during that period. He knew that Morales was seeking her own position in the industry, so he helped her gain an offer with a sponsor close to $100,000. Morales decided to want more and damaged the deal, while refusing any more help before he went away,” the rep said.

Odom, 41, had nearly $116 million in career earnings during his time in the NBA. That money goes quickly when you spend as much money on drugs as Odom did.