Lamar Odom falls for Khloe Kardashian thirst trap photo on Instagram

Lamar Odom still has eyes for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a bikini, getting wet under an outdoor shower head. The photo is intended to make people lust after her (aka “thirsty”), which is why such a photo is termed a “thirst trap.”

Odom fell into the trap and commented on the photo. He wrote “hottie” along with a couple of flame emojis and other heart-related emojis.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: Looks like Lamar Odom is trying to get Khloé Kardashian back commenting “Hottie” on her latest Instagram pic. Khloé recently dumped Tristan Thompson after numerous cheating allegations. pic.twitter.com/Vd2BMAAiEI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 9, 2021

He later reportedly deleted the comment.

Odom, 41, was married to Khloe from 2009-2016. During that time, he was a frequent figure on the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” reality TV show. He and Khloe had a spinoff show as well.

Their relationship was rocky owing in part to Odom’s drug and alcohol abuse. Their divorce was finalized in late 2016, a year after Odom’s infamous overdose that nearly resulted in his death.

Odom’s flirtation with Kardashian comes the month she reportedly broke up with Tristan Thompson.